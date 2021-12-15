Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wendy’s by 138.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

WEN opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

