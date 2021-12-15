Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 178.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canada Goose by 8.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canada Goose by 7.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 23.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of GOOS opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

