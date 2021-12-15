Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth $645,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.