Selim A. Bassoul Purchases 38,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $1,442,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SIX opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,789,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after buying an additional 667,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after buying an additional 506,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

