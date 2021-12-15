Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

