Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.93

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.93 and last traded at $82.71, with a volume of 6859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 234.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 29.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

