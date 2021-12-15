Mark Wilson Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Stock

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) insider Mark Wilson acquired 5,000,000 shares of Legend Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$255,000.00 ($182,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 25.58, a current ratio of 26.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Legend Mining alerts:

Legend Mining Company Profile

Legend Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Rockford project that covers a total area of 3,088 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range district of Western Australia.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.