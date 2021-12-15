Insider Selling: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells 11,651 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpan alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 377.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.