Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 5,291 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 180,428 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

