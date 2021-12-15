Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SO opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

