Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Major Shareholder East Asset Management, Llc Buys 3,680 Shares

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,680 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

East Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,620 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00.

On Monday, December 6th, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,751 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 10 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170.00.

On Monday, November 29th, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 9 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $148.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, East Asset Management, Llc purchased 594 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $9,801.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49.50.

RAND stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Rand Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 371.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

