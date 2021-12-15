Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Rises By 2,031.6%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 2,031.6% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Biome Grow has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.