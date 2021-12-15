Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Up 2,633.3% in November

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 2,633.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

EDUT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000.

