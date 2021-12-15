Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Increases By 2,250.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.