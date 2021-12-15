Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 386 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $974.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.