Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 41.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 243,460 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 264.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 71,195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 21.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other E.W. Scripps news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

