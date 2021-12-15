Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,915,774 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,075,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,915,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.49% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $920,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $18,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

