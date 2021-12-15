Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000.

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.22 and a 52 week high of $156.40.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

