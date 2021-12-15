Spire Wealth Management Has $289,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Asana were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,297,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,753,733 shares of company stock worth $152,343,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

