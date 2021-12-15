Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys A$15,225.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,225.00 ($10,875.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

