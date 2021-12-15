Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after buying an additional 216,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

