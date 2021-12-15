Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,242 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 166.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

