Spire Wealth Management Acquires 305 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

