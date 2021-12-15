Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 586,908 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,670,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLX stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $370.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

