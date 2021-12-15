Contrasting New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

New Relic has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Relic and Momo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 9.63 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -24.94 Momo $2.30 billion 0.80 $322.37 million $1.43 6.51

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Relic and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 7 5 0 2.42 Momo 0 4 0 0 2.00

New Relic presently has a consensus price target of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Momo has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10% Momo 13.47% 13.38% 8.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Momo beats New Relic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

