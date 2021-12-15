Puxin (NEW) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 69 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Puxin to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Puxin alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Puxin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin Competitors 340 1191 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 115.29%. Given Puxin’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Puxin has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin 1.61% -6.26% -0.60% Puxin Competitors 1.03% -31.15% 6.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puxin and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million 11.34 Puxin Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -17.69

Puxin’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.