$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $353.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $237.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

