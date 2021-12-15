Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNFP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.