Zacks: Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million.

Shares of WK opened at $131.28 on Friday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,151,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

