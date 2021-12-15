Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group stock opened at $227.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.76. CME Group has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

