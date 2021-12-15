VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 3,746.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
VPR Brands Company Profile
