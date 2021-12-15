VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 3,746.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

