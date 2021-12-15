Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.79

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and traded as low as $15.72. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 265,985 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

