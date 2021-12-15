John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 1,098 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FRP stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $526.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
