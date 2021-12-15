John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 1,098 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FRP stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $526.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FRP by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.