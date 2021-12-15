GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director David Daniel Cates Sells 120,000 Shares

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$51,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,050.

GoviEx Uranium stock opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. GoviEx Uranium Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$174.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.91.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

