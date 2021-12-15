Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells 236 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Boudet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $164.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.17. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

