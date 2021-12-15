John T. Montford Sells 540 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $23,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LUV stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.80 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,610 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

