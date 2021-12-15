Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,015,570.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow bought 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow bought 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$203.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNE. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

