Morgan Stanley Sells 416,532 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,979,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $276,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

