Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,097,989 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $339,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 192,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $888,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.