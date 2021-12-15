Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

NYSE DGX opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

