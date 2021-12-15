CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an upbeat investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.