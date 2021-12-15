Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.84.

Apple stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

