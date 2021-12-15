Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in November

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

