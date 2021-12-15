Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in November

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Avra Company Profile
