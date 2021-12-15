Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated BioPharma stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.