Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 3,492.9% in November

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 3,492.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS PYNKF opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

