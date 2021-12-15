Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.31

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 112356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 45.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.