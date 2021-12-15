bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $10.41. bluebird bio shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 16,717 shares traded.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $642.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

