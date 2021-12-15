Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.60. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 166 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

