Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up to $33.57

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $35.11. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 16,048 shares traded.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.21.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.