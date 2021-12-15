Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Surgery Partners reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 3.02. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.